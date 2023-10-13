Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJH stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.55. The company had a trading volume of 167,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,136. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.45 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.