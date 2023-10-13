Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.2% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,077.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IUSG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.14. 54,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

