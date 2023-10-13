Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.0 %

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,408. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.75. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

