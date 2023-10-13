Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 4,084 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. 898,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,774. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

