Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 528 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.17. The company had a trading volume of 400,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,336. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

