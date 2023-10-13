Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 644 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nikulski Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 561,771 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.66. The company had a trading volume of 480,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,421. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average of $107.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

