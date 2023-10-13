Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.42. 41,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 55,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.