Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.42. 41,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 55,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.
