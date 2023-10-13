Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

NSC opened at $200.98 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.60 and a 200-day moving average of $212.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

