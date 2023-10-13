Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Northam Platinum Price Performance
NPTLF stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Northam Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.
About Northam Platinum
