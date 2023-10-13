Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Northam Platinum Price Performance

NPTLF stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Northam Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

About Northam Platinum

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Northam Platinum Limited, engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals in Germany, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, and UG2 and Merensky ore deposits.

