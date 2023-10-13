Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $54.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

