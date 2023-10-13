Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,167,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 42.3% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $477.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.