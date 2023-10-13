NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

