Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NCLH. Bank of America boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The business’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.