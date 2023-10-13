Novozymes A/S Declares Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.384 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $41.41 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $616.21 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

