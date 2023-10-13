Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $616.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Cuts Dividend

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.