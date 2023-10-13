Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 397.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $6.23 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

