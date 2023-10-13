NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NuScale Power Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:SMR opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 654.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, Director Shinji Fujino sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $31,336.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alan L. Boeckmann acquired 7,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,526.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shinji Fujino sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $31,336.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 13,270.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,898 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. FMR LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 853,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 351,171 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

