Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JRI opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 180,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

