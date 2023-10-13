NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 123000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NV Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.
NV Gold Corporation identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database. It also holds interests in the Cooks Creek project located in Lander County, Nevada; the Frazier Dome project situated in Nye County, Nevada; the Swiss Permits located within the Communes of Medel/Lucmagn, Disentis/Muster, and Sumvitg in Canton Graubunden, and southeastern Switzerland; the Slumber Gold Project situated in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Green Gold project located in Pershing County, Nevada; the SW Pipe project situated in Lander County, Nevada; the Sandy Gold project located in Lyon County, Nevada; the Cone project situated in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Darby Flats Project located in Elko County, Nevada.
