Occidental Petroleum’s (OXY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OXY. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.