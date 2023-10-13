OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $14.08 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $101.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

