OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.13.

OGE stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,302,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,608,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

