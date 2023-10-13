OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its target price cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.13.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.