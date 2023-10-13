Oldfather Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.20. The company has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.