ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ONON. Williams Trading raised ON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered ON from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.15.

ON Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:ONON opened at $23.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 169.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.22. ON has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. ON’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ON

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in ON by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ON by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in ON by 646.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

