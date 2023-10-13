One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock Price Down 1.9%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 17,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 45,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on OSS shares. TheStreet lowered One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

One Stop Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.49.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at One Stop Systems

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $570,054.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,129,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

