Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $40.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Open Text Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 381.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the second quarter valued at about $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 889.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 113.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

