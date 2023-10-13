Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $131.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.19.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $109.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00. Oracle has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $298.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

