Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 6,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 914.3%.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ORC stock remained flat at $7.47 during trading hours on Friday. 269,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.62. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert E. Cauley bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,309 shares in the company, valued at $764,848.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 423,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 361,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

