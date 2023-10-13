O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $919.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $714.79 and a one year high of $975.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $930.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $923.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.