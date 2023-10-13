Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.16

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.16, but opened at $3.29. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 66,466 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORLA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Orla Mining Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Orla Mining had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

