Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA's holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

OTIS stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

