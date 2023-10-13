Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research firms have commented on OM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CL King began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OM

Outset Medical Price Performance

Outset Medical stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. Outset Medical has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $30.55.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.18 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 73.66% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.