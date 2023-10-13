Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Up 0.4%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. 17,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 20,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Free Report) by 1,824.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

