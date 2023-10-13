Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($37.94) to GBX 3,000 ($36.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,414 ($29.55).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Insider Activity

LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,910 ($23.38) on Thursday. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 1,800 ($22.03) and a one year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.31). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,189.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,484.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,882.00, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Ian Barkshire bought 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($30.65) per share, for a total transaction of £36,132.72 ($44,226.10). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,456 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,306 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.