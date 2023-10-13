Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQL opened at $24.96 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

