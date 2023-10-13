Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,278 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.61% of Pacira BioSciences worth $66,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 87,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 36.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 56,063 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 906,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,336,000 after buying an additional 163,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PCRX opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

