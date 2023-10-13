Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.90.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $260.62 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $264.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 206.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

