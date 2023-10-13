Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of PAM opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $48.79.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 295.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Pampa Energía by 5,878.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

