Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $13.88

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $14.50. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 800,648 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -33.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 65.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 447.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,513,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,342 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

