Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Update

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Panbela Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

Panbela Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 5,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,382. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $311.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($7.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.71) by ($3.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1,813.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Panbela Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

Featured Stories

