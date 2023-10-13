Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 682,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 318,061 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $11.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $807.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 595,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 8.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 840,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,536,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

