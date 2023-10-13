Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Geoffrey Sam Acquires 89,460 Shares of Stock

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam acquired 89,460 shares of Paragon Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$13,597.92 ($8,716.62).

Paragon Care Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48.

Paragon Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Paragon Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Paragon Care Company Profile

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health, aged care, and veterinary markets in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic and Scientific, Devices, Capital and Consumables, and Service and Technology.

