Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.