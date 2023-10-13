Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

POU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

TSE POU opened at C$29.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$25.05 and a 52 week high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of C$374.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 4.8274194 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$321,910.00. 45.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

