Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Cut to $425.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $406.87 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $244.85 and a 12-month high of $428.16. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 37.00%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after acquiring an additional 682,916 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,042,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

