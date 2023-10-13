Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.50

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 274778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Parsons by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 805,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Parsons by 818.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Parsons by 1,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Parsons by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

