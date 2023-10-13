Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) by 104.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KTTA opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.

