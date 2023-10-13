Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $399.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $381.24.

Paycom Software stock opened at $268.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $252.12 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.67 and a 200-day moving average of $297.47.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Paycom Software by 81.9% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 12.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

