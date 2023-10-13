Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Barclays

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $213.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.50.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Trading Down 4.0 %

Paylocity stock opened at $196.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.72 and a 200 day moving average of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.10. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $238.54.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at $612,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 19,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $3,821,552.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,003,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,966,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,189 shares of company stock worth $33,943,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.